Samuel L. Jackson was a part of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show, where he performed as “Uncle Sam” and was the host throughout the 12 minutes. After the show, Jackson went on social media and shared a picture of him and Lamar backstage.

“Super huge honor to be asked to be part of Kendrick Lamar halftime revolution,” Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson has shown throughout his career that he was the voice and personality to fit into any role that someone gives him, and he once again showed it during the night of the Super Bowl.

Many people were excited for the performance, and there's no doubt that Lamar put on a show for the culture. Outside of Jackson, Lamar had SZA, Serena Williams, and DJ Mustard as special guests throughout his performance.

Kendrick Lamar shines during Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar always makes sure to tell a story through whatever he's doing, and during the halftime show, there was a message that showed the current state of America. He showed that with Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam, the dancers dressed in red, white, and blue, and Lamar saying, “The revolution is about to be televised.”

Outside of the message, Lamar performed most of his songs from his latest album gnx, such as squabble up, luther, man at the garden, peekaboo, and tv off. He also performed some of his old songs, such as Humble and DNA.

Lamar then got into his bag, which everybody was anticipating, and performed his diss songs that were aimed at Drake. There was a question on if he would perform Not Like Us, and though he hinted at it earlier in the set, and ended up doing it toward the end of the show. The jokes started flying on social media when he performed the song, and it was obvious that Drake was being trolled.

Lamar also had the help of Serena Williams during the song, as she was seen C-walking during the performance. Williams and Drake used to allegedly date, and he threw shade at her husband on his album, Her Loss. That cameo alone felt like a get back at Drake, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that's what she was aiming for.

Nonetheless, the performance was great, and now people will be waiting for Lamar to go on tour with SZA later on in the year.