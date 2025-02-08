The Super Bowl is here, and Kendrick Lamar is ready to own the halftime stage. Some fans may have hoped for Lil Wayne to get the honor, but make no mistake—Kendrick is the last artist anyone will regret seeing. His performances are always electrifying, packed with precision, energy, and, above all, storytelling. As the lights dim and the crowd roars in anticipation, the question lingers: what song will he start with?

The Contenders for Kendrick’s First Song

HUMBLE.

This seems like the obvious pick, but for good reason. The track defined an era, boasting a music video that's closing in on a billion YouTube views. It’s loud, it’s aggressive, and it’s the kind of anthem that instantly ignites a crowd. Opening with it would send an undeniable message: Kendrick Lamar is here to set the tone.

Squabble Up

A song that turned a snippet into a social media sensation before dropping in full and taking over playlists. While the Super Bowl is happening in New Orleans, this track’s West Coast bounce makes it impossible to resist. Its thumping beat and infectious hook would bring an undeniable energy, setting the perfect mood for the halftime show.

Not Like Us

The moment this song plays, the stadium might just erupt. Some would argue that it should be saved for later in the set, but what if Kendrick just went for the biggest explosion right away? With a live band backing him, this could be the most electrifying opening imaginable. The song has already become an anthem beyond music, carrying cultural weight and momentum that would be impossible to ignore.

TV Off

If the set doesn’t kick off with Not Like Us or Squabble Up, this could be the perfect alternative. DJ Mustard, who produced the track, revealed that Kendrick compared its energy to that of Goku, and honestly, that’s exactly what a Super Bowl halftime show needs. The closing line of the final verse even references New Orleans, making it a fitting way to launch into the performance. The added significance of the lyric tied to the city could be a strategic move to immediately connect with the audience on a deeper level.

Betting Odds for Kendrick’s Opening Track

FanDuel Canada has released odds on which song will open the set, reflecting how unpredictable Kendrick’s choice could be:

HUMBLE. (+160)

(+160) Not Like Us (+380)

(+380) King Kunta (+430)

(+430) Squabble Up (+430)

(+430) DNA (+500)

(+500) A.D.H.D (+500)

(+500) Euphoria (+600)

(+600) N95 (+600)

(+600) Swimming Pools (+750)

(+750) Like That (+750)

(+750) United in Grief (+750)

(+750) Luther (+750)

(+750) Gloria (+750)

(+750) TV Off (+750)

(+750) Money Trees (+900)

(+900) m.A.A.d city (+900)

(+900) B **, Don’t Kill My Vibe** (+900)

**, Don’t Kill My Vibe** (+900) All the Stars (+1000)

The odds are tight, which makes sense given how unpredictable Kendrick’s setlists have been in recent years. The variety in these options also reflects his deep catalog and how different audiences respond to each track.

The Story Kendrick Wants to Tell

Beyond the song selection, Kendrick has made it clear that storytelling will drive his performance. He’s built his entire career on crafting narratives through his music, whether in an intimate venue or on the world’s biggest stages. That philosophy won’t change just because he has 13 minutes to work with instead of a full tour set.

“I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music,” Kendrick said ahead of the performance. His goal isn’t just to make the crowd move but to make them feel, listen, and think. Even in a high-energy setting like the Super Bowl, that essence of his artistry will shine through.

Condensing a career’s worth of material into a short set is no easy task, especially coming off a 90-minute setlist for the Big Steppers Tour. But Kendrick thrives on being in the moment. “It's very hard for me to live in the past,” he admitted. “But being in the now and being just locked into how I feel and the energy I have now, that's the L.A. energy for me.” This mindset makes predicting his setlist even more difficult, as he will likely lean into what feels most right in the moment rather than just following expectations.

A Halftime Show for the Ages

No matter what song kicks off the set, one thing is certain—Kendrick Lamar will deliver a performance to remember. With his signature intensity, masterful storytelling, and a deep catalog of hits, he’s about to make Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show one for the history books. His ability to balance nostalgia with fresh energy is what keeps audiences engaged, and that will be on full display when he takes the stage. Whether he goes for a crowd favorite or surprises fans with something unexpected, Kendrick’s Super Bowl moment is one that fans won’t want to miss.