New York Jets superfan Adam Sandler allegedly switched teams at the recently concluded Super Bowl 60. Known for his love for the Jets, Sandler was recently spotted wearing a New England Patriots hat at the Super Bowl.

During the game, Mike Tirico, NBC's play-by-play announcer, noted, “Adam Sandler supporting the Patriots as per usual.” However, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor was wearing a generic Super Bowl 60 hat, which featured both the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks' logos.

The confusion began after a certain angle on television showed Sandler wearing a cap featuring only the Patriots logo. However, later, another picture emerged from the same day, where a clearer and more evident picture of Sandler was seen sporting the generic Super Bowl 60 cap.

Adam Sandler Looks Cool at The Super Bowl 🏈 LX [2026] https://t.co/holRii3Pjb pic.twitter.com/t5olcNtB2Y — infopedia (@infopediadaily) February 9, 2026

Sandler has been a Jets fan for years now. The New York Jets social media team has often wished Sandler on his birthday publicly, while the actor has also often been present on the sidelines supporting the Jets. Last year at Super Bowl 59, Sandler was sure of the Jets playing the Super Bowl 60, which unfortunately did not happen.

On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots, 13-29, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III was the MVP of the night, helping his team secure the win. This Sunday's victory marked the Seahawks' second-ever Super Bowl victory, with their last one dating back to 2014, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8. An extremely eventful night, the Super Bowl Halftime show also featured an iconic performance from Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny.