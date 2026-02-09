Following the unforgettable Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was spotted hanging out with the Grammy-winning rapper.

The NFL posted a video of Goodell and Bad Bunny's interaction following the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show. While it's hard to tell what they're saying, they both appeared in high spirits.

Initially, they embraced with a hug. They then posed for a picture after exchanging some words. It was presumably a nice way to cap off Bad Bunny's successful night.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was supportive of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer

Some were critical of Bad Bunny being selected as the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show performer; NFL commissioner Goodell wasn't one of them.

Article Continues Below

He stood by the decision to have the Grammy-winning artist perform at the Super Bowl from the very beginning. He promised that it was “carefully thought through,” and he remained “confident” in the decision.

Bad Bunny performed a nine-song set during halftime of Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Most of the songs were derived from his latest Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. He recently took home three Grammys for the album, including Album of the Year.

Additionally, he welcomed Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to the stage. Lady Gaga performed a rendition of “Die With a Smile,” her Grammy-winning song recorded with Bruno Mars.

There were also several celebrities shown during the show. Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Cardi B were some of the other celebrities featured during the show.

This was not Bad Bunny's first appearance during a Super Bowl Halftime Show. Six years earlier, he made a cameo during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's joint show in 2020. J Balvin and Emme Muñiz also appeared.