Bad Bunny used his acceptance speech during the Grammys to speak out about ICE. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer's speech.

NFL reporter, Mike Garafolo, spoke to Goodell ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 and asked the commissioner how he felt about Bad Bunny, to which he responded, calling him “one of the great artists of the world.”

Goodell also praised how Bad Bunny used his spotlight to uplift his community.

“He understood the platform he was on. This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talent, and to be able to use this moment to do that,” Goodell added. “I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he'll have a great performance.”

What did Bad Bunny say during Grammys speech?

Bad Bunny won three awards at the 68th annual Grammy Awards last night including Global Music Performance for “EoO” and Best Música Urbana Album and Album Of The Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

While accepting the award for Album Of The Year, Bad Bunny began his emotional speech with, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say, ICE out,” referencing the backlash of the Trump administration has been handling illegal immigration.

Article Continues Below

“We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans,” Bad Bunny continued. “I know it's tough to not hate these days. And I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminated. The hate gets more powerful with more hate.”

He continued: “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them; we love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it — with love. Don't forget that, please.”

Bad Bunny will be taking the stage at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8 at the Super Bowl where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be facing off.