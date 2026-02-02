On Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, comedian Trevor Noah hosted the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which included several viral and hilarious moments, including a throwback to one of internet's most popular feuds, Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar.

At the Grammys, Lamar held the achievement of being the “most-nominated artist of the year,” which saw Noah stand beside him and congratulate him. However, it soon turned into a hilarious and viral moment. Noah started roasting him, which included a famous callback to Lamar's feud with Drake.

“That's right, nine nominations this year. Congratulations. And that is all I'm gonna say—congratulations. I actually thought about writing a few jokes, roasting you, but then I remembered what you can do to light-skinned dudes from other countries. Yeah, me and my delegation are still recovering from the pain.”

Kendrick Lamar laughs as Trevor Noah brings up him dissing Drake at the GRAMMYs. “I actually thought about roasting you, and then I remembered what you can do to light-skinned men from other countries”pic.twitter.com/d6nNMlCKAY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 2, 2026

The moment was taken very light-heartedly with everyone involved at the big stage taking it sportingly and laughing it off. Especially Lamar, who was left in stitches and laughing uncontrollably. Lamar was also the night's biggest winner for the second consecutive year with five wins. His wins included a second consecutive Record of the Year for “Luther” and a sweep in the Rap categories, winning Best Rap Album for GNX.

More details on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been engaged in a rap feud with each other since Aug. 2013. Tensions between the two escalated a couple of years ago, in 2024, following Lamar's surprise appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's single “Like That”, which was perceived as a diss track targeted toward Drake.

This began a series of diss track exchanges between the two, which included “Push Ups”, “Taylor Made Freestyle”, “Euphoria”, and more. However, many believe Lamar won the feud with his hit “Not Like Us,” which received immense praise from critics, who hailed the production, songwriting, and Lamar's performance.