On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, Bad Bunny performed one of the most iconic and historic Super Bowl Halftime performances of all-time. Singing 11 songs at the show and leaving behind a series of hidden symbolisms, Bunny's performance became a topic of conversation soon after its conclusion.

While several, including Jake Paul and Donald Trump, were openly critical of it, many others heaped praise on it, as well as grooved to the rhythm. Among the ones enjoying were WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Lola Vice.

A few hours ago, Vice had uploaded a series of photos and videos on her Instagram stories highlighting her time with Priest during the Halftime show. In a pub decorated in Puerto Rican colors, Priest and Vice danced along to Bunny's Halftime performance. Another story uploaded by the WWE NXT star featured the two in the restaurant with the caption, “Benito Bowl.” Priest and Vice are in a relationship, having confirmed it previously. The couple spotted together, celebrating the show.

Article Continues Below

Damian Priest y Lola Vice bailando la actuación de Bad Bunny en el descanso de la #SuperBowl#WWE pic.twitter.com/nm39GuyqWs — Planeta Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) February 9, 2026

Former WWE World Champion Damian Priest has also been long linked to Bad Bunny, with the two once teaming up at WrestleMania 37 to face the duo of The Miz & John Morrison. Priest also faced Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023, which also marked the Grammy-award-winning artist's last WWE match.

Reflecting on his former tag-team partner and rival's historic performance, Priest wrote (translated from Spanish), “So proud. Thank you [Bad Bunny] Always representing with pride and love. Positivity for the world [globe emoji].”

Bad Bunny's performance also attracted reactions from several WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Corey Graves, Jade Cargill, Hurricane Helms, and many more. While boxing and social media influencer Jake Paul had publicly objected to the performance, his brother Logan Paul came to Bunny's defense.