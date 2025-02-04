If Kendrick Lamar needs guidance before his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher might be the perfect mentor. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on February 4, Usher, who delivered an electrifying halftime show in Las Vegas last year, shared heartfelt advice for Lamar as he prepares for the big stage, TheGrio reports.

“The one thing I would say is savor the moment,” Usher said, reflecting on his own experience. “You get obsessed in trying to build the best performance, but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it.” He admitted to editing his own halftime show nearly 100 times, emphasizing how easy it is to get caught up in perfection.

“It might not be perfect, everything might not go exactly the way it's supposed to, but if you're stuck trying to make something perfect, you're not going to look up and smell the flowers,” Usher added. His encouragement to Kendrick is simple yet profound: be present, enjoy the journey, and embrace the significance of the moment.

A Celebration of Hip-Hop

Usher also highlighted the cultural weight of Lamar's performance. “There’s a lot to be said for where hip hop has come from,” he noted. “There’s a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s been an incredible benchmark for what it means to be an artist. I hope he really maximizes that moment.”

Kendrick, 37, has plenty to celebrate ahead of the Super Bowl. Just days before his halftime set, he swept the 2025 Grammys, winning five out of seven nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.” Adding to the anticipation, Lamar confirmed that SZA will join him on stage. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Grammys, SZA teased, “You know, his performance is so incredible. I’m just grateful to be a part of it and I’m grateful that he’s down to elevate me and I can’t let him or my country down.”

Usher, who appreciates how Lamar “stands up for our culture,” understands the pressure and privilege that come with performing at the Super Bowl. Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated halftime show will take place at Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. As fans await what promises to be an unforgettable performance, Usher’s advice rings true: enjoy the moment, because it’s one for the history books.