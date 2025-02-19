With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror and free agency a few weeks away, Howie Roseman and company have their eyes firmly placed on the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, where they will look to scour the next generation of Philadelphia Eagles players.

Soon, fans will get to see which players exceed expectations, which players disappoint, and ultimately, which college stars are fits in Philly, where they will try to cement their places in the franchise's storied history as the rest of their future teammates are celebrating a Super Bowl win.

Taking to the PFF Draft Simulator, here are three picks that fit Philly.

32. Jalon Walker, Inside/Outside Linebacker, Georgia

About a month ago, the idea of the Eagles, at pick 32 no less, selecting Jalon Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft felt crazy.

Widely considered one of the better prospects in the 2025 class, Walker checks all of the boxes Philadelphia could want for the position; he's tall, he's rangy, and most importantly of all, he went to Georgia, which means he knows roughly a dozen of the team's other defenders and can easily transition from one set of terminology to the next.

And yet, for one reason or another, maybe because of his just good on-field production, maybe because players like Marshall's Mike Green are flying up boards, maybe because he's considered a positional tweener, Walker could still be there at pick 32, where he would be a steal for an Eagles team with a short-term need at outside linebacker/edge rusher and a potential long-term need at inside linebacker, depending on what the future holds for Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean.

Should Philadelphia be concerned that Walker had just 12.5 sacks over the past three years? Potentially so, as even at pick 32, teams want a rusher who has actually had success rushing the passer, but considering Daniel Jeremiah has Walker as his seventh overall prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, securing his services at pick 32 would be an absolute steal.

“Walker is a compact, powerful defender with length and explosiveness. He played both on and off the ball in the Georgia defensive scheme, but he’s at his best on the edge. As a pass rusher, he can win with pure speed, power and an explosive counter move. He’s also a weapon when used to spy the quarterback. He can mirror the QB’s movement before closing the space in a hurry,” Jeremiah wrote. “He dominated in the Bulldogs’ first meeting against Texas during the 2024 season. He’s a firm edge-setter against the run. When he’s stacked off the ball, he’s a touch late to key/diagnose, but he can attack and take on blocks or scrape over the top for tackles. He has outstanding change-of-direction quickness in space. Overall, Walker is a tone-setter on defense, and UGA coaches rave about his makeup and leadership.”

In 2025, the Eagles have a clear need at defensive end, especially if they are able to ship Bryce Huff out of town – and, frankly, even if they can't – but considering their Georgia connections, their developmental track record, and their willingness to let good players play regardless of what position they are technically filling – with Cooper DeJean and Baun clear beneficiaries of this philosophy – adding Walker would help Philadelphia into the future regardless of what position he technically sticks at.

64. Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle, Florida State

32 picks later, the Eagles once again turn to the front seven, taking a page from last year's double-dipping strategy, only this time, they address the interior with Joshua Famer, who called Josh Sweat's old stomping grounds, Florida State, home during college.

Now on paper, Famer and Sweat have very little in common, as the former is a 6-foot-3, 314 pound 3-4 defensive end who can kick it inside to defensive tackle on obvious passing downs, while the latter is a more traditional edge rusher built for a 4-3 assignment, but the duo are alike in their ability to make plays in the defensive backfield, which the Eagles will need if Milton Williams exits in free agency.

Whether rushing over the center or a guard, Famer showcased an innate ability to move the pocket almost single-handedly for the Seminoles over his four seasons in Tallahassee, working well in a unit with future NFL players like Braden Fiske and Jared Verse while also stepping up in their absence last season as a scouting report headliner.

And the best part? In Philadelphia, Phillips would be joining the most talented defensive line of his career, with everyone eating better when Jalen Carter is taking up two blockers snap after snap.

Currently ranked the 39th prospect on Jeremiah's big board, Phillips too is being overlooked because of his production and scheme questions but could thrive in Philadelphia as a result.

“Farmer has outstanding bulk, length and strength for his position. Against the pass, he has a quick first step and push-the-pocket power. He can win early when slanting and he flashes the ability to stack moves together when his initial move is thwarted,” Jeremiah wrote. “Against the run, he faced double-teams quite a bit, but he can sink his weight and hold up fine. He can stack single blocks easily. He has a lot of shock in his hands to jolt and free himself. He’s a little late to locate the ball carrier at times, but once he finds him, he pursues with effort. Overall, Farmer is likely to rise up boards during the evaluation process. He is scheme-versatile and provides value on every down.”

If Phillips runs a scorching 40 time in Indianapolis, who knows, maybe he will be off the board by pick 64, but if he's still there, Phillips would be an ideal Williams replacement who can rotate in with Moro Ojomo in 2025.

96. Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Alabama

Gosh, how interesting would it be for the Eagles to draft a quarterback named Jalen on Day 2 out of Alabama not too long after winning the Super Bowl? Goodness, that almost sounds like… oh yeah, how Jalen Hurts originally landed in the City of Brotherly Love.

Now on paper, Jalen Milroe isn't quite the same player as Hurts coming out of college, as he didn't have that extra season under Lincoln Riley to really prove he can go in a a high-powered passing offense. But if Philadelphia wants to bring in a quarterback who is very familiar with Hurts on both a personal and professional level, they couldn't find a better option than Milroe, as he's an Eagles fan because of QB1.

“When it comes to Jalen Hurts, his journey, who he is as a person is always inspiring,” Milroe said via AL.com. “I always love watching them play. The Eagles are playing, I’m tuned in every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, whenever they’re playing. I appreciate him, the relationship we have, and it’s going to constantly grow. I wish him the best and want him to ball out,” Milroe said. “I’m behind him, always.”

With Kenny Pickett set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and already being mocked to the New Orleans Saints by, well, pretty much everyone, the idea of adding a long-term backup to compete with Tanner McKee makes a ton of sense for the Eagles. While Milroe isn't as ready to go as, say, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, he does offer very high upside that the Eagles could cash in one way or another at some point in the future.