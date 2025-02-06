Super Bowl Sunday is almost here as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will do battle on Sunday with football's ultimate prize on the line. These two teams are both riddled with stars all around the field, and it features a great QB matchup with Patrick Mahomes going up against Jalen Hurts. Mahomes is obviously the QB that gets the most attention in the NFL, but Hurts is one of the best as well.

Jalen Hurts hasn't won a Super Bowl yet, but this will be his second trip there. According to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, that puts him into the elite category.

“Can I put him in the elite quarterback? Two Super Bowl in the last three years? How can you not?” Chris Jones said, according to a video from SPORTSRADIO 94WIP.

Speaking of elite, the Eagles also have Saquon Barkley. Barkley is one of the key pieces to this team, and he wasn't there the last time these two teams met up in the Super Bowl. Jones was asked about his reaction to the signing, and he had a LeBron James joke in his response.

“Oh, we're in trouble. The league is in trouble, like LeBron say, I seen it happening,” Jones said. “I was sitting on my couch, and I'm like, ‘they about to get Saquon. I can see it.' I don't know why I said it. I just felt like that and then what happened? They got Saquon. Yeah, they got Saquon.”

All jokes aside, Jones is happy for Saquon Barkley. He knows that he is one of the best running backs in the league, and it's good for the NFL to have him on a team that is competing for Super Bowls.

“Man, I think it's good for the game, though,” Jones added. “Man, it's good to see Saquon back being Saquon. I think we kind of got lost in the transit of playing for New York, and we forgot how how special that kid is, and to see him back playing to his full potential, playing meaningful football in January and February. I'm happy for him.”

Both Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts will have to have big games this Sunday if they are going to stop the might Chiefs. It will be Chris Jones' job to stop them.

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.