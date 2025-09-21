There are some hilarious fines in the NFL. Nothing might be funnier, though, than the penalty the Philadelphia Eagles incurred during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't a player or a coach who got fined. Rather, it was a key member of their security staff who was fined

Dom DiSandro, the Eagles' Chief Security Officer, was fined $75,000 during their Week 2 tilt against the Chiefs. Why? Well, “Big Dom”, as he is affectionately called by staff members, was caught texting from the team's bench area during the game.

Now, $75,000 is not a lot by NFL player standards. For almost everyone else, though, that's an unfathomable amount to shell out. The Eagles did right by DiSandro and tried to appeal to the league for the fine to be repealed. However, according to Mike Garofolo, the appeal was rejected.

“The #Eagles’ appeal, I’m told, was he had only one foot in the bench area. Apparently, five toes were enough. Fine levied.”

This isn't the first time the Eagles went to bat for their Chief Security Officer. A few years ago, the Eagles appealed DiSandro's $100,000 fine for an altercation with San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dre Greenlaw. The Eagles paid off Big Dom's fine back then.

Dom's role with the Eagles extends to just being a security guy. Here's GM Howie Roseman explaining Dom's role with the team in their draft preparations.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said via ProFootballTalk. “We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”z