The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 2-0 with a gutsy 20-17 road win against the Kansas City Chiefs, but lingering questions regarding the team’s offensive approach have persisted.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown recently addressed the criticism that the offense has encountered to start the year.

“The reason people (may talk about the offense) is they want to know if it's substantial and can you sustain it throughout the season? I think that's a fair thing to talk about,” Brown told Zack Berman of The Athletic. “But our job is to try to find a way to win.”

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards against Kansas City, while Brown earned 5 receptions and posted 27 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley compiled 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

The Eagles execute a run-heavy offense, but often search for a chunk play downfield. Opposing defenses may begin to challenge Hurts and his receivers further, especially with Kevin Patullo still finding his footing as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

“It’s something that I think when you come into a game, there’s a level of patience you have to have, right?” Hurts told Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “You’ve got to take what they give you while being the aggressor and playing with aggression. And I think we were not as patient as we could have been earlier in the game. I’d have to really assess the film to be able to follow that up. But I think in the second half, we kind of let things come to us, and we played with great instinct.”

The Eagles' defense helped them gut out a victory over the Chiefs, but the offense will need to confirm its identity if they have designs on winning a second straight Super Bowl.