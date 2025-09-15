A rematch of Super Bowl LIX came early in the 2025 season, with the Philadelphia Eagles renewing their rivalry against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. There are hardly any more difficult games on the schedule than one against the Chiefs, but in the end, the Eagles got the job done and took a 20-17 win, even though the way they got the win wasn't the prettiest.

There were many nervous moments for the Eagles on Sunday, with the Chiefs making them sweat towards the end of the game when Patrick Mahomes connected for a touchdown to Tyquan Thornton. But the Eagles managed the clock and got through to the end unscathed, and they're now off to a 2-0 start to the 2025 campaign — a start that's as good as the reigning Super Bowl champion could hope for.

It's a testament to the Eagles' defense that they are able to earn wins like the one they had on Sunday even though their passing game hasn't been very up to snuff. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 22 passes on Sunday, but he totaled just 101 yards — with the team's rushing corps led by Saquon Barkley carrying the offense on its back. But at the end of the day, a win is a win — and Lane Johnson gave his team credit for pushing through even though the win came with some very ugly moments.

“I hope [that winning like this is sustainable]. If it comes down to s**tty, ugly football that we're barely winning, I'll take it. Would you like it to be that way? No. You'd like it to be more efficient. But we spend a lot of time working on this game to try to win those things,” Johnson said, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Eagles get it done however necessary — the mark of a champion

While the Chiefs did try their best to push the Eagles to the limit in their Super Bowl rematch, Philly, in the end, did manage to take a drama-free win when they ran down the clock to seal a 2-0 start to the season.

Hurts hasn't been at his best just yet, and he was even on the receiving end of a huge hit that shows how the Eagles O-line is still finding their footing. But what no one could take away from them is their undefeated start to the new year, and once they figure it out, the rest of the league better watch out.