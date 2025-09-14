A massive Week 2 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, awaits the Philadelphia Eagles. With key players like Dallas Goedert and Ben VanSumeren sidelined, the team made several roster adjustments, including elevating Marcus Epps and Cameron Latu from the practice squad and placing tackle Cameron Williams on injured reserve.

These moves highlight how seriously the Eagles are taking a trip to Arrowhead Stadium against an Andy Reid squad eager to bounce back from a disappointing Week 1 loss in Brazil.

Beyond roster moves, head coach Nick Sirianni is also seeking guidance on how to keep his team sharp after last year's championship. According to Jay Glazer of Fox NFL, reported by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Sirianni turned to Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson for advice on how to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Johnson's key message was simple: avoid complacency. Sirianni said he has embraced that advice fully as the Eagles aim to stay at the top of the NFL.

The coaching tip comes at a critical moment. Sirianni's group knows that repeating is one of the hardest feats in football, and the road will not get easier with injuries mounting.

The Eagles still have an explosive roster, but with gaps in depth and the pressure of living up to Super Bowl 59's lopsided result, every bit of outside wisdom could help keep the team grounded.

Meanwhile, Kansas City enters the matchup hungry for redemption. After being blown out 40-22 by Philadelphia in last Super Bowl, the Chiefs now have their chance to answer back.

Both teams sit in very different places after Week 1, with Kansas City still looking to stabilize and the Eagles coming off a narrow win. Yet history suggests this game will look very different than last February's one-sided final, with Patrick Mahomes and company pushing to remind the league they remain firmly in the title hunt.

The Eagles may have taken last year's crown, but this Week 2 rematch offers a new test: can they block out complacency, follow Johnson's advice, and prove they are still the NFL's team to beat?