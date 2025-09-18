Despite a 2-0 start for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, in Week 2, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown addressed the criticism he has received for an underwhelming performance. After head coach Nick Sirianni addressed his team's offensive struggles, reminding reporters of his new offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, and the thick skin that comes with the job.

When a reporter asked Brown if his lack of involvement stemmed from missing time in training camp, he denied that notion, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“No,” Brown replied. “No, no, no.”

Still, Brown understands the importance of maintaining a strong chemistry with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“Just being on the same page, being where we need to be,” Brown said. “Jalen, doing what he needs to do — throwing and catching. It's that simple. That's a lot of things — being there at the right time. The ball being there at the right time, you know? That's when I say communication.”

Hurts completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards against the Chiefs, while Brown earned five receptions and posted 27 receiving yards. While Patullo is still finding his footing as the team’s new offensive coordinator, the Eagles have been a run-heavy offense two games into the regular season. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley compiled 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

After the win, Hurts discussed how he adapts to opposing defenses' pressure, per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.

“It’s something that I think when you come into a game, there’s a level of patience you have to have, right?” Hurts said. “You’ve got to take what they give you while being the aggressor and playing with aggression. And I think we were not as patient as we could have been earlier in the game. I’d have to really assess the film to be able to follow that up. But I think in the second half, we kind of let things come to us, and we played with great instinct.”

AJ Brown ponder criticism of Eagles' offense after 2-0 start

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown reminded reporters winning is most important. While reporters have recently been fixated on Brown and the Eagles receivers' production, he reminded everyone of what the defending Super Bowl champions' sole focus throughout the 2025 NFL season, per The Athletic's Zack Berman.

“The reason people (may talk about the offense) is they want to know if it's substantial and can you sustain it throughout the season? I think that's a fair thing to talk about,” Brown said. “But our job is to try to find a way to win.”

Eagles will look to go 3-0 when they face the Rams in Week 3.