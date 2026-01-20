The Philadelphia Eagles made a run to the postseason this past season and won the NFC East while having all sorts of offensive issues. The issues were out in the open for most of the season, with Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown seemingly arguing every week. The nail in the coffin was how this offense looked against the 49ers in their wild-card loss, and Kevin Patullo was ultimately let go.

The Eagles are running through a handful of candidates for the opening, and one of them is former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first report the news. He was initially fired from the Buccaneers after Tampa Bay collapsed near the end of the year and ended the season missing the postseason. The Tampa Bay offense was a key reason for their collapse.

Grizzard was the passing game coordinator for the Buccaneers in 2024, and he was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator in 2025 after Liam Coen left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, he was fired for their most recent collapse.

It is also worth noting that Grizzard is the third candidate to have interviewed with the Eagles to date. Former Giants offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Kafka, a one-time Eagles draft pick, and Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson also interviewed for the position.

Other known candidates to replace Kevin Patullo are Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and Dolphins senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Grizzard began his coaching career in 2012 as an intern with the Panthers under former Eagles linebackers coach Ron Rivera. After stops at Yale and Duke, he joined the Dolphins under Adam Gase as a quality control coach. When Brian Flores replaced Gase in 2019, he kept Grizzard and, in 2020, promoted him to wide receivers coach.

Mike McDaniel also kept Grizzard when he replaced Flores in 2022, and he remained in Miami through 2023 when the Bucs hired him. Vic Fangio was McDaniel’s defensive coordinator in Grizzard’s final year in Miami. This would be a surprising upgrade if the Eagles hired him.