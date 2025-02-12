The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday thanks to a dominant defensive performance. They forced Patrick Mahomes into the worst start of his career and the blowout started early. Cooper DeJean and Zach Baun intercepted Mahomes in the first half, playing into the blowout. Just two days later. the Eagles defenders were back in Philly catching a 76ers game.

DeJean and Baun were both catching some hoops in the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday. The 76ers hosted the Toronto Raptors and lost 106-103. But DeJean, Baun, and everyone in the crowd will take that loss after Sunday's win.

The broadcast asked Baun how he was preparing for Friday's parade. He said, “I'm drinking lots of water, staying hydrated, and eating right. Just preparing my body for what it is about to go through.”

The Eagles won on Sunday and Philly fans set the record for postgame merchandise sales, breaking the mark set by the Dodgers in 2024. While those packages get delivered and the parade plans get finalized, the players are hanging out in the city. Meanwhile, quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts was riding roller coasters at Disney World.

The Eagles are built around their defensive stars

Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were drafted in April and started in the Eagles' secondary in the Super Bowl. Baun was a depressed asset on the Saints, signed a one-year deal in Philly, changed positions, and was a star. Those moves got secondary headlines to the Saquon Barkley signing but were just as important.

Another big move on the defense last offseason was the hiring of Vic Fangio. One of the greatest defensive coordinators ever, he was circling around his hometown Birds in 2022 but ended up with the Dolphins in 2023. After one year there, he came to Philadelphia and finally got his Super Bowl ring.

If they can bring this defense back next year, they will be the favorites in the NFC. Even after the Lions edged them out for the NFC's one seed, they were the dominant team on that side of the bracket in January. And when it was time to stop the three-peat in the Super Bowl, they lived up to the challenge. The defense and run game were the reason why all year.

DeJean returned his interception to the end zone and Baun's set up another touchdown that effectively ended the game. Without those plays, the Eagles may not win the Super Bowl.