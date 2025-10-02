The Philadelphia Eagles are looking as dominant as ever after the first month of the 2025 NFL season. Philadelphia is undefeated headed into their Week 5 matchup against Denver. The Eagles got some positive injury news after a surprising development on Wednesday.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to practice on Thursday, per Olivia Reiner.

Goedert surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a knee injury on Wednesday. Thankfully his injury is not severe enough to keep him out of practice.

In fact, Goedert is one of several Eagles players who missed practice on Wednesday and returned on Thursday, per Brooks Kubena. Those players include Jalen Carter (shoulder), Nakobe Dean (knee), Adoree' Jackson (groin), and Lane Johnson (shoulder).

It is good to see that Goedert returned to practice. However, it is understandable if Eagles fans are still worried about the veteran tight end.

Goedert did not play in Week 2 because of a knee injury. This new setback raises questions about whether Goedert is toughing his way through a knee injury. Or if he has durability concerns related to his knee.

Goedert has not been a huge part of Philadelphia's offense in 2025. He has just 12 receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns through three games played.

Regardless, it is great that he's back at practice.

Eagles need to play complete game in Week 5 after almost collapsing vs. Buccaneers

Philadelphia needs to put together a complete performance in Week 5. Especially after how they ended last week's win against Tampa Bay.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave a blunt assessment after his team nearly lost to the Buccaneers.

“We weren’t coaching, playing [well] second half — they got us,” Sirianni said after the game, per The Athletic's Zach Berman. “We had enough of a lead and made enough turnovers to hang onto the lead, but we obviously didn’t play good there. Running game, passing game — it was everything. You can’t single out one.”

The Eagles won 31-25 despite giving up 19 points in the second half.

Ultimately, Philadelphia should feel a sense of urgency more than panic. After all, they have yet to lose a game so far this season.

Hopefully they can keep that undefeated streak alive in Week 5.

Eagles vs. Broncos kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.