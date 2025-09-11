The Philadelphia Eagles are aiming to improve on their close victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Opening Night. The Eagles won 24-20, but it was the Cowboys who stormed out of the gates and played as if they had a chance to upset the defending champions. The Eagles slowly crept back, and their defense proved to be too much for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was a big part of the offense in the win. He didn't do anything drastic, but the veteran caught a team-high seven passes for 44 yards. He caught every single ball thrown his way, but he did injure his knee at some point in the contest. As a result of the knee injury, Goedert did not practice on Wednesday, and isn't practicing again on Thursday.

Goedert's future is up in the air. He has been with the Eagles his entire career, but his contract ends after this season. There have been theories of 2025-26 being his last season with Philadelphia, and he could take his talent elsewhere. The tight end is just 30 years of age and has a lot left to prove. Goedert has been a great contributor to the Eagles' success.

Guard Landon Dickerson returned to practice after he left the game against the Cowboys early. The Eagles desperately want him back for this game this weekend.

The Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil last Friday night and have a chance to start 0-2 for the first time since 2014. Not many saw the Bolts scoring out and beating the Chiefs in what was a dominant game from Justin Herbert. Herbert was able to use his legs to secure a victory, and you know Jalen Hurts is happy about seeing that benefit him.

Whether Goedert is able to play this weekend or not, expect Hurts to use his legs a ton in this game. We should get more info about Goedert on Friday, and his game status could be announced as well.