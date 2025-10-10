The Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night came with a moment that summed up the frustration of their offense — and quarterback Jalen Hurts needed only two words to describe it.

After throwing a fourth-quarter interception that sealed the game, the Super Bowl 59 MVP was asked postgame what happened on the play. Hurts didn’t deflect or over-explain his mistake.

The PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the quarterback’s short but telling answer.

“Bad ball.”

The play unfolded with 11:36 left in the fourth quarter and the Eagles trailing 27–17. On 2nd-and-10 from the Giants’ 15-yard line, Hurts tried to hit Jahan Dotson on an out route toward the sideline. Instead, Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott jumped the throw, intercepting the pass and returning it 68 yards to the Eagles’ 12. New York scored on the next play, extending its lead to 34-17 and effectively ending Philadelphia’s comeback hopes.

Despite completing 24 of 33 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, the interception overshadowed what had been an efficient night for Hurts. The Eagles also squandered earlier chances, including an overthrow to a wide-open DeVonta Smith in the third quarter that could have gone for a 90-yard touchdown.

The loss marked Philadelphia’s second straight defeat after a 4-0 start and continued a troubling trend for the offense. The Eagles have been outscored 41-7 in the second half over their last two games, a statistic that underscores the unit’s growing inconsistency and inability to finish drives.

Philadelphia’s struggles have raised questions about offensive rhythm and play-calling, with drives stalling after halftime and protection breaking down in key moments. The once-dominant unit that opened the season strong now looks uncertain, searching for answers to regain its early-season form.

Hurts’ two-word response said it all. For a team with championship ambitions, “bad ball” summed up more than just one play — it defined the Eagles’ growing list of self-inflicted wounds.