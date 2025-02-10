The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to break through, avenging their loss in Super Bowl 57 two years later with an out and out demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. The gulf in the quality between the two teams on the night was astronomical, and by the time the Chiefs figured out some of the kinks they had on offense, it was too late. Credit must go to the Eagles' defense for shutting down Kansas City in the first half — although Jalen Hurts certainly did his part in getting Philadelphia to where they need to be.

Hurts, however, knows that he alone could not have carried the Eagles to the promised land. Philadelphia made one of the biggest moves of this past offseason, signing Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37 million contract in free agency. Barkley may have carried some risk with him as an aging running back, but he played at such an elite level for the Eagles, even putting up the best season of his career.

Now that the Eagles stand on the NFL's mountaintop, Hurts credited Barkley not just for being an excellent contributor on the field, but for also being an irreplaceable guy in their locker room.

“He became a part of the team and you know, he wasn't gonna be the leading guy in receptions. But he was all-in and just trying to build a bond. I think the energy Saquon has brought, how he leads, I think has oozed throughout our team. I think it couldn't be a better complement,” Hurts said, via SportsCenter on ESPN.

Barkley has always been one of the brightest talents in the NFL, but for him to find an even greater level with the Eagles is a testament to how Philadelphia was able to bring out the best in him and vice versa.

Saquon Barkley plays above expectations in first year with the Eagles

Saquon Barkley was unceremoniously dumped by the New York Giants this past offseason due to some budgetary constraints, paving the way for the Eagles to pick him up. And what an incredible move that has turned out to be for the Eagles.

Barkley was phenomenal throughout his first season with the Eagles; he led the league in rushing yards and attempts, and was incredible in carrying the Eagles' offense alongside Jalen Hurts. And Philadelphia now has Barkley for two more seasons at such a bargain price, and he's only 28 years old, which means that he still has some productive years left in him.