The Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from raising another Vince Lombardi Trophy. But while Philly has yet to complete the mission they set out for, star quarterback Jalen Hurts surely did not mind lighting up a victory cigar after his team smoked Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field via a 55-23 score.

Here's a photo of Hurts in the locker room with a cigar, as shared by Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Hurts, whose knee issue was a point of concern heading into the Commanders game, outplayed Daniels. The former Oklahoma Sooners star signal-caller went 20-of-28 for 246 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while posting a passer rating of 110.1. He also did so much damage on the ground. While Hurts only had 16 yards on 10 carries, he found the end zone three times via rushing.

Together with running back Saquon Barkley, Hurts and the Eagles' ground attack pummeled the Commanders for 229 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Barkley led Philly with 118 rushing yards and three scores on 15 carries.

Philadelphia also dominated on the other side of the field, with the Commanders losing the ball four times while being held to just 350 total yards and 7-for-17 on third downs.

So far in the 2024 season's playoffs, Hurts has accumulated 505 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions to go with 122 rushing yard and four scores on 23 carries.

With the win over Washington, the Eagles are making their first appearance in the Super Bowl since they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Speaking of the Chiefs, the Eagles will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Fans react to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' postgame cigar

Fans online have a lot to say about Hurts' cigar moment.

“Put the parental advisory sticker on a pic that goes this hard,” said a fan.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user shared: “Smoking that commander pack”

“I love this man. God bless this man. Eagles fans bow to this man. JALEN HURTS!!!!” commented another social media user.

From a different commenter: “That's my QB, all the way with you.”

Others can't help but notice Hurts' outfit.

“Lmao he looks like he’s in his 50’s,” chimed in a fan.

“I love his game. He’s also dressed like the best D-coordinator Texas 2A football has ever seen,” joked another commenter.