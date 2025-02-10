The Philadelphia Eagles completed their second Super Bowl victory on Sunday evening. Their 40-22 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX was a masterclass. Both the offense and defense clicked, frustrating the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. In their bid to become the first team ever to three-peat in the NFL, Kansas City came up short. In his Super Bowl MVP-winning effort to lead the Eagles to victory, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts set history in front of the crowd at Caesars Superdome.

“The only QB with 70+ rushing yards in multiple Super Bowls,” posted StatMuse Football on X, formerly Twitter.

An impressive feat for sure, as Hurts ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He also threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns during his MVP performance. It was a great night for the former second-round pick, as he was nearly perfect. The one interception he tossed was the lone blemish. On a night where star running back Saquon Barkley was largely held in check, it was Hurts that rose to the occasion. Because of that, a second Lombardi Trophy is now in possession of Super Bowl LIX's designated home team. Now, the celebrations have just begun for the Eagles.

Eagles triumphant in Super Bowl LIX over Chiefs

It had to have felt like sweet retribution for the Eagles. Two years ago, they lost an all-time Super Bowl against the Chiefs, falling 38-35. They came very close that night. Hurts' star rose in earnest that year, and Sirianni had found his starting quarterback. Last season started strong but ended with a reality check. The retirement of team leader Jason Kelce after last season's Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stung, but Philadelphia was prepared with Cam Jurgens waiting in the wings. Now, those bumps have paid off in Sirianni and Hurts' first title together, along with the quarterback's first Super Bowl MVP honor.

“JALEN HURTS IS YOUR SUPER BOWL LIX MVP,” posted ClutchPoints on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

Sunday night was an incredibly satisfying ending to the story for the Eagles. However, this story might not be able. In fact, it might just be starting. Hurts is under contract for the foreseeable future and so is much of the Philadelphia core. GM Howie Roseman has built an enviable stable of young talent, is coming off arguably the best offseason in NFL history. It was a history filled with moves that directly led to this Super Bowl triumph. Do Roseman, Sirianni, Hurts and the rest of the Eagles have it in them to win even more Lombardi Trophies? That is certainly the hope of the Philadelphia faithful.