After falling apart to an incredible degree at the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles knew they needed to make some changes.

They moved on from both of their coordinators, added a few quality players to their roster in the draft, and, in free agency, fixed one of their biggest mistakes, re-signing CJ Gardner-Johnson after letting him sign with the Detroit Lions the previous offseason.

Discussing the return of Gardner-Johnson heading into the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts noted just how important the do-it-all safety is to the Eagles' success, as he does more than simply fill one spot on the depth chart.

“C.J.’s always been an important piece,” Hurts noted via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I hate that he ever left. I knew the spark that he brought us the first time around. He experienced those things we all experienced together. I know his eagerness to win has always been there.

“He’s a very smart player too. I think that’s something that he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. His time in New Orleans playing the nickel back position and being a versatile player on the defensive backfield. It adds a lot of value.”

While it's hard to know how much better the Eagles are with Gardner-Johnson versus another option, considering how much has changed in Philadelphia, one thing is clear: CJGJ is a perfect fit in Vic Fangio's defense, and the Eagles are succeeding as a result.

Nick Sirianni is happy to have CJ Gardner-Johnson on the Eagles, too

Discussing Gardner-Johnson's impact on the Eagles, Sirianni echoed Hurts' take during Super Bowl week media, noting that his impact has been unquestionably felt in Philadelphia.

“The play on the field speaks for itself. He does a phenomenal job. I think he’s one of our great tacklers that we have. We’ve got a lot of good tacklers, and he does a great job of setting the tone with how he tackles. Obviously, he gets the ball away, like he has a special ability to take the football away. I think about the Dallas game, the second time we played Dallas at home this year, and the interception that he made to put us up 7-0 early in the game. So, he has a special ability there,” Sirianni told reporters.

“But what I love about him is his energy, his love for football, his love for his teammates. He’s got unlimited amount of energy, and that’s contagious. You get around him and you can’t have a bad day. He’s going to make sure that you’re up and ready to go for practice through the different ways that he does it. Love having him back on this football team. He’s been a major part of our success and why we’re here right now.”

While fan reception was mixed on moving on from Gardner-Johnson last year, as he isn't a perfect player by any means, one thing is clear: the Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl twice with Gardner-Johnson on their roster, and that's no coincidence.