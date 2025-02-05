The Philadelphia Eagles are currently gearing up to take part in Super Bowl 59, which will take place in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is a rematch of the 2022-23 Super Bowl between the two teams, which the Chiefs won thanks to a controversial holding call on the Eagles down the stretch.

Much has been made over the course of the season about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and whether he can live up to the level of some of his counterparts on the Philadelphia roster, who are among the best in the NFL at their respective positions.

Recently, a reporter at media day asked Hurts if he secretly uses that doubt as extra motivation.

“It's no secret,” said Hurts, via the NFL on X, formerly Twitter.

Hurts has played relatively well thus far in the Eagles' three postseason victories, which were home wins against the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. In fact, Philadelphia was able to put up an astonishing total of 55 points in the win over Washington.

Can Jalen Hurts lift the Eagles?

Fans will recall that in the 2022-23 Super Bowl Kansas City and Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts played quite well, but a costly fumble early in the game ended up being one of the several crucial mistakes that the Eagles made, ultimately costing them the victory.

Hurts is hoping to make amends for that this time around, and he has arguably the league's most talented roster around him to help him do it. Running back Saquon Barkley has had one of the best seasons in NFL history at that position, and the Eagles' defense has also been the best unit in the league up to this point.

It's likely that the Chiefs will look to test Hurts' arm early in this one and see if the Eagles' talented receivers like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith can challenge the vaunted Kansas City secondary.

In any case, the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles is set to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET and will be televised nationally on FOX.