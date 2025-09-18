Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce does not just tolerate the media in the city — he welcomes it. Although he feels that the media coverage in the area can be brutally honest at times, he feels that pressure is overall beneficial for the teams it pertains to.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2024, Kelce has joined that side of the media. While he is not one to ruthlessly criticize his former team, he believes that the level of accountability that Philadelphia holds players to is “frustrating” for athletes, but advantageous in the end.

“I'm very pro-Philadelphia media being very honest with their sports teams,” Kelce said on SportsRadio 94WIP. “I think that, in general, it pushes the envelope. I've seen that in the building. It has an effect on people to make corrections and make changes. I think it's actually one of the Philadelphia media landscape's strengths. It's very frustrating to go through at times as a player and an athlete in the city — or coach, I'm sure — but the reality is, I do think the net gain from it [is positive].

“You can't fall asleep in the city. You're going to be getting crucified if you're not going out there and doing your job, and I think that does push people.”

Jason Kelce says the demanding Philadelphia media helps the pro sports teams in the city improve: "I am very pro Philadelphia media being very honest with their pro sports teams. I think that in general it pushes, a lot of the times the envelope—and I've seen that in the… pic.twitter.com/4D8lSZ6HFa — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 18, 2025

Kelce spent all 13 of his years in the NFL with the Eagles. Though he was not a part of their Super Bowl LIX team, Kelce did win Super Bowl LII with the team in 2017.

Since hanging up the cleats, Kelce has engrossed himself in the media. He signed a deal with ESPN to join ‘Monday Night Countdown' in 2024 and occasionally appears on other network programs. Kelce also co-hosts the ‘New Heights' podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, and hosted ‘They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce' in early 2025.

Article Continues Below

Jason Kelce still supporting Eagles in retirement

As a native of Cleveland, Kelce and his brother grew up as Browns fans. However, after 13 years with one organization, Jason Kelce is a true Eagles lifer.

Just two years into his retirement, many of Kelce's former teammates are still on the team. During his tenure, Kelce was a staple of the team's notoriously resilient offensive line, along with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Landon Dickerson joined them in 2021 to round out the elite unit.

Kelce, Johnson, Dickerson and Mailata are the four cornerstones of the infamous “tush push” play. Kelce has since passed the torch to Cam Jurgens, who has started nearly every game at center since he retired. The 37-year-old admitted that the “tush push” is the one play that he does not miss in retirement.