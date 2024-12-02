The Philadelphia Eagles earned a hard-fought 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, marking their seventh straight win and a significant milestone for veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson. After the game, Johnson expressed his satisfaction with finally defeating the Ravens, a team he had faced multiple times without success in his 12-year NFL career.

“This was my first time beating these guys in 12 years,” Johnson said, as noted by Zach Berman on X, formerly Twitter. “And they’ve always had a physical style. … We knew coming in Baltimore was a very tough team. They were going to play a physical style of football. … I knew what we were in store for.”

The game, played at M&T Bank Stadium, highlighted the Eagles’ versatility and resilience. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way, throwing for 214 yards and a touchdown while adding 47 yards and another score on the ground. Running back Saquon Barkley delivered 117 scrimmage yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown, showcasing the offensive balance that has powered the Eagles to a 10-2 record.

Lane Johnson beat the Ravens for the first time in over a decade

The Eagles’ defense also made a statement, holding Baltimore to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. Linebacker Zack Baun emerged as a standout performer, leading all defenders with 13 tackles, half a sack, and a forced fumble. Baun’s efforts were instrumental in limiting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who totaled 316 yards of offense but struggled to find consistency.

Philadelphia’s ability to contain Baltimore’s physical offense, led by Derrick Henry and Jackson, was a testament to the preparation of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles’ defense disrupted key drives, including a pivotal stop in the third quarter that forced Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to miss a 47-yard field goal.

On offense, Hurts and Barkley orchestrated critical scoring drives. Hurts connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter and later scored on a signature “tush push” near the goal line. Barkley’s explosive 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter provided the cushion the Eagles needed to secure the win.

Despite a late Ravens rally, the Eagles maintained control, with kicker Jake Elliott sealing the victory with a 35-yard field goal after a controversial offside penalty on Baltimore. The Ravens’ last-minute touchdown narrowed the gap, but their failed onside kick attempt ended any hope of a comeback.

For Lane Johnson and the Eagles, the win over the Ravens was more than just another notch in the win column. It was a statement of their ability to compete against one of the NFL’s toughest teams and a personal milestone for Johnson. “I knew what we were in store for,” Johnson said, reflecting on the physicality and intensity of the matchup. With the victory, the Eagles now hold a commanding 2.5-game lead in the NFC East and continue to build momentum as they eye a deep playoff run.