After suffering defeat in Super Bowl 57, Howie Roseman retooled the Philadelphia Eagles, creating the team that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Roseman improved the roster with a mix of excellent free agent signings and home run draft picks. But what if there was no salary cap to limit spending in the NFL?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have angered some baseball fans with a wild spending spree this offseason following their World Series victory in 2024. LA is free to spend as much as its owner is willing to pay in salary and luxury tax. In football, of course, there’s a limit to what a team can spend on players. But NFL insider Ari Meirov wants to know, which team would be the Dodgers if there was no salary cap in football?

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, the answer is pretty simple. “Philadelphia. It would either be Philadelphia or Atlanta. It would be one of those two that I think would go for it. But I think I would lean toward Philadelphia being the team that would go all out spending money just to make things work,” Fitzgerald said via Ari Meirov on X.

The Eagles aren’t afraid of spending money on talent

The Eagles did an excellent job building the roster within the confines of the salary cap. Saquon Barkley was the team’s big addition on offense for 2024. But on the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia really dug deep. The Eagles signed Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Brandon Graham to contracts ahead of the 2024 season.

Those deals clearly paid off as the Eagles boasted the best defense in the league this year. However, the team could lose a number of important players in 2025 as Sweat will hit free agency after racking up 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl, along with defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Oren Burks, who filled in nicely for an injured Nakobe Dean, and Baun, who became an All-Pro in his first year with the Eagles. Additionally, Graham is likely to retire after playing in the league for 15 years.

Because there is a salary cap in football, the Eagles won’t be able to pay all of their players on expiring deals. Fortunately, Roseman has been hitting in the draft, replenishing the team with young, cost-effective talent.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, Fitzgerald doesn’t see America’s Team as anything like the Dodgers. “Many years they’re pretty low [in spending]… They have not been a player in free agency… They’re usually not this big giant spender the way that most people think. That name [the Cowboy] wouldn’t even really pop into my head… I don’t think they would be a team that would ever do that,” Fitzgerald said, per Meirov.