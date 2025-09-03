The Philadelphia Eagles will start their title defense on Thursday against division rival Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the Eagles will have a huge target on their back, but coach Nick Sirianni is not the least bit concerned.

In a press conference, Sirianni expressed confidence in their level of readiness. He also emphasized their focus on the details during training camp to avoid overcomplacency.

“I think our habits are going in the right direction, and you focus on those things. Every practice that we go through, we're thinking about, ‘How did we tackle? How did we take care of the football? How did we take it away? How did we catch? How did we block?' So you're just looking for those to constantly be on the rise,” said Sirianni in a video posted by NFL reporter Ari Meirov on X.

The Eagles' opening game against the Cowboys will also be special because of their championship banner ceremony before kickoff. The 44-year-old Sirianni, however, said he had no idea that it would be held on Thursday.

“I didn't know it was banner night. We won't be out for that,” said Sirianni.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he didn’t know Thursday night is banner night — and he and the players won’t be out there for it. They’re on to 2025. Super Bowl win is in the past. (🎥 @JeffSkversky)

pic.twitter.com/ChbQ8FHugm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 3, 2025

It would be weird if none of the Eagles are on the field for the event, especially with the fans coming out to cheer for them. It's unclear if the players are opposed to Sirianni's idea to remain in the locker room, considering some of them have been dreaming of that moment. Even Sirianni won his first-ever Super Bowl.

But it looks like he simply wants his players to focus on getting better as they battle the Cowboys.

“When you practice with the intensity our team practices, and you get that good on good work that we've gotten for so long—our good offensive line is going against our good defensive line—you have no choice but to get better. So I feel good about that. Now we gonna go do it, we gonna let our habits take over,” added Sirianni.

The Eagles also won the Super Bowl in 2018.