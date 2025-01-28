The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a chance at revenge just a few years after suffering a narrow defeat against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Two Eagles players are hopeful that Super Bowl Sunday will mean a little something extra for them.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and CB Cooper DeJean both have their birthdays on the same day as Super Bowl 59. Both players were born on February 9th, with Barkley turning 28 years old and DeJean 22 years old.

Barkley and DeJean will share in one of the most unique situations in all of sports. Playing in the biggest game there is while also having a personal milestone to celebrate.

The day will be even more special for these two if the Eagles can beat the Chiefs and win another Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia won its first and only Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2017 season against the Patriots.

Saquon Barkley has been the engine of Philadelphia's offense for the entire 2024 season.

Eagles fans must be glad to know he will have extra motivation to bring home the Lombardi Trophy in a couple of weeks.

Jason Kelce gets 100% real about his Super Bowl rooting interest

One former Eagles player made it clear where his rooting interest lies ahead of the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce has some competing interests in Super Bowl 59. On one hand, his brother Travis Kelce is competing for an NFL-first three-peat of Super Bowl victories with the Chiefs. On the other hand, Kelce played for the Eagles for his entire NFL career. That includes Philadelphia's Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Eagles fans will be pleased to learn that Kelce will be cheering for the Eagles during Super Bowl 59.

“I will root for the Eagles, of course, because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost,” Kelce said on a recent episodes of his New Heights podcast. “I’ll also root for Travis to have a good game, of course, because he’s my brother. But no, I will definitely be cheering on the Eagles.”

Travis Kelce could not resist adding his own snide comment, muttering “Such bullsh**” before ultimately wishing Philadelphia good luck.

Philadelphia is all that stands in the way of Kansas City pulling off their dream of a three-peat. A good portion of NFL fans will be rooting for the Eagles to get the job done on February 9th.