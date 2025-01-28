The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will play in Super Bowl 59 and fight for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 PM ET. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which the Chiefs won 38-35. With the championship game approaching, one question on many fans' minds is who the 13-year veteran of the Eagles, Jason Kelce, will support. His former team or his brother, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce?

Jason retired after the 2023 season, having played his entire career with the Eagles. During his time in Philly, he made seven Pro Bowls, earned six first-team All-Pro selections, and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 by defeating the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots 41-33.

Although Jason and Travis share a close bond, Jason has made it clear that he will always choose the Eagles when it comes to supporting his younger brother and Philadelphia. Jason had this to say when a fan asked about this during a March 2024 episode of the New Heights podcast (which he co-hosts with Travis).

“I will root for the Eagles, of course, because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost. I’ll also root for Travis to have a good game, of course, because he’s my brother. But no, I will definitely be cheering on the Eagles.”

Travis Kelce, ever the good-natured brother, couldn’t resist a little sarcasm in response, muttering, “Such bulls—” before wishing the Eagles good luck.

Philadelphia ended the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record. In the playoffs, they first defeated the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card Round, then followed up with a 28-22 win over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. That set them up for a rematch against their NFC East rivals, the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. The Eagles defeated the Commanders 55-23, securing their spot in Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles’ offense in 2024 was a force to be reckoned with, thanks to Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and the addition of Saquon Barkley. Barkley had the best season of his career, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping make their ground game one of the best in the league.

Defensively, the Eagles were just as impressive, leading the league in scoring defense and giving up the fewest yards. They were especially strong in limiting rushing touchdowns and overall touchdowns. Now, they look to end the Chiefs' dream of a three-peat in the Super Bowl, with Jason Kelce fully supporting them.