The Philadelphia Eagles are currently gearing up for their Super Bowl 59 matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia got to this point courtesy of a blowout home win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs won a thriller of a contest against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Eagles have had a relatively clean bill of health throughout their playoff run, but you wouldn't know it from the players who were out of the lineup for various reasons for Wednesday's practice.

Per the Eagles' official team account on X, formerly Twitter, Saquon Barkley (rest), AJ Brown (rest), Landon Dickerson (knee), Devonta Smith (hamstring), and several other starters all sat out of practice on Wednesday.

While none of these injuries would appear to be overly alarming or put the players' status for Super Bowl 59 in jeopardy, it's safe to say that fans would like the Eagles to get all of the preparation they can for the Super Bowl.

Can the Eagles break through?

This year's Super Bowl is a rematch of Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs, which Kansas City won courtesy of a last second field goal.

Last year, the Eagles felt the full effects of the Super Bowl loss hangover by barely making the playoffs and getting destroyed once they got there, but the team bounced back this year, buoyed by an MVP caliber campaign from Saquon Barkley and the league's best defense, coordinated by Vic Fangio.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have a total record of 17-2 when combining the postseason into the mix, and their most recent loss occurred when the team rested most of its starters with the AFC already locked up.

The Chiefs and Eagles both figure to be relatively healthy coming into this matchup, and Philadelphia will hope that its league-leading defense will be able to hold star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce in check long enough to secure a victory.

The Super Bowl is slated to take place on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 PM ET on FOX and will be played in New Orleans.