The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after a successful 2024 season. Philadelphia defeat Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, securing their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The Eagles just got an update on one of their offensive lineman that includes some good news.

Eagles center Cam Jurgens underwent a back procedure on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The procedure, perform in Los Angeles by Dr. Robert Watkins, was done to alleviate nerve pain.

Schefter also reported that doctors believe a full recovery for Jurgens is expected by July, just in time for NFL training camp.

This is great news for the Eagles as Cam Jurgens is a Pro-Bowl center who is an important part of their offense. It is also good news for Jurgens himself, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

If Jurgens can stay healthy and play well during his contract year, he could be rewarded handsomely with a contract extension next offseason.

Jurgens originally hurt his back during Philadelphia's Division Round victory against Los Angeles. The Eagles wanted to keep him on the sideline during the NFC Championship Game. However, Jurgens was thrust into action when Landon Dickerson went down with an injury.

Jurgens was able to play during Super Bowl 59.

Jalen Hurts was certainly happy to have Jurgens in the starting lineup. Hurts and Jurgens have developed chemistry over the past few seasons. He is especially useful on Philadelphia's famous “tush push” play in short-yardage situations.

Eagles add OC Kevin Patullo to replace Kellen Moore

The Eagles were bound to lose some coordinators after winning Super Bowl 59.

In fact, it was a foregone conclusion that former Eagles OC Kellen Moore would leave Philadelphia after the Super Bowl to become the head coach of the Saints.

Now Philadelphia finally has a replacement for Moore.

The Eagles promoted passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator on Wednesday. They also hired Parks Frazier to replace Patullo as passing game coordinator.

Patullo has been with the Eagles since 2021 and has been a coach since 2003. He has experience both in college football and the NFL. Patullo's intimate knowledge of Philadelphia's passing attack makes him an excellent pick as OC.

It will be fascinating to see how the Eagles' offense changes, if at all, under Patullo this fall.