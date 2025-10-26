Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns through seven weeks in 2025. Brown made headlines earlier in the season when a disconnect with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley about a conversation the three had about the Eagles' offense played out in the media.

The team recently told interested callers that they would not trade Brown at that time, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Eagles have not told other teams anything regarding that stance potentially changing. However, the continued publicity from the receiver's discontent has left teams curious ahead of November 4's NFL trade deadline.

Teams around the league recently started to believe that a scenario where they could acquire Brown before the deadline was becoming plausible. Three rival teams, all in the AFC, were gearing up to emerge at the forefront of any potential trade discussions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are expected to comprise the forefront of any trade discussions involving Brown, sources tell ClutchPoints. The three organizations do not expect the 28-year-old wideout, who will miss the Eagles' Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, to become available before the deadline, but will certainly continue to monitor the situation.

Opposing organizations also have an awareness that things change quickly in sports, in business, and especially when the two intersect. If Philadelphia does eventually decide that trading their star receiver could be in their best interest, the Bills, Broncos, and Steelers will likely revisit their interest in the star pass catcher.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman makes stance clear on A.J. Brown trade

Brown has made several not-so-cryptic social media posts regarding his role in the team's offense. He captioned his latest Instagram post “Using me but not using me,” which leaves little to the imagination.

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie was recently asked how he would respond to a trade request from Brown by Russini. The messaging was clear, with the two-time Super Bowl winner declaring that they will “do what’s best for the team.”

“We don’t even consider it seriously unless it’s best for the Eagles,” Lurie said of any hypothetical transaction. “We will always do what gives us the best chance of winning big. Everything else is secondary.”

Additional reports surfaced on Saturday night about the possibility of a trade before the deadline involving Brown. It was clarified in that report that such a deal is not out of the question.

“The Eagles would be willing to listen to any trade offer, but sources believe Philadelphia would not be willing to part with Brown for anything less than a blockbuster offer, which is not expected to be forthcoming,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

Philadelphia has clearly not received an offer from a rival team that it views as worthy of “blockbuster” status. It is, however, expected that the Bills, Broncos, and Steelers will continue to show strong interest in the three-time Pro Bowler in hopes of prying him from the Eagles.