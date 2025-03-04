The 2024 season was a magnificent one for Saquon Barkley. He recorded career highs and became just the ninth player in league history to surpass the 2,000 rushing yard mark in a single season. He then capped it off by helping the Philadelphia Eagles secure a 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, the Eagles rewarded Barkley for his efforts by giving him a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension. Adam Schefter reported that the extension makes Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Shortly after the news broke, the Eagles' superstar hopped on social media and sent a heartfelt message to the organization and the Philly fanbase.

The Eagles gave Saquon Barkley a new contract extension after just one season, signing him as a free agent. He became the first running back to receive a salary of over $2o+ million per year. He can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, and $36 million is fully guaranteed.

The 28-year-old running back finished the 2024 regular season with 2,005 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns. His 125.3 rushing yards per game average is the highest of his career by a wide margin, despite playing six seasons with the New York Giants before signing with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason.

Additionally, due to Barkley's consistency in the playoffs and title game, the Eagles star broke the all-time rushing yards record in a single season, including the playoffs. After recording 57 yards in the Super Bowl, Barkley finished the year with 2,504 total rushing yards. The record was previously held by former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis (2,476).

Philly has locked in most of the big names on the roster, while several key players remain on their rookie contracts. General Manager Howie Roseman is viewed as a top-tier GM who has built a powerhouse in Philadelphia. Not only do the Eagles have a high-flying offense, but the defense proved to be the difference-maker in Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles will likely remain hot in the rumor mill, especially when it comes to trade speculation and the NFL Draft. After winning the championship, Philadelphia now has the challenge of building a roster to go for a repeat title win.