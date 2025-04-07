As a Philadelphia native, comedian and actor Kevin Hart has a hometown connection to the local NFL team: the Philadelphia Eagles. And in a March 13 episode of Hot Ones, Hart was asked about the legitimacy of reports that he spent millions of dollars on two eagles — the literal bird — named Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Hart confirmed the report, and three weeks later, Barkley joined Hot Ones — the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings — and was informed about Hart's pet eagles, giving an all-time response.

“Yeah, I hope that's just, you know, PR,” Barkley said via the First We Feast account on X. “And he's doing a really good job. I hope he did not spend that money on eagles.”

.@saquon reacts to @kevinhart4real buying two eagles and naming one after him 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/F50bexckiE — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, Hart reportedly bought the first eagle — Jalen Hurts — in 2023 before Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately for him and the Eagles, the power of one Hart-owned bird didn't do the trick. But, before Super Bowl LIX, Hart dipped back into the bird cage, purchasing another eagle and naming it Saquon Barkley after the Eagles signed the star running back in free agency. And this time, his multi-million dollar purchase was worth it, resulting in a dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, once he found out about Hart's purchase, Barkley wanted to go meet the bird with a strikingly similar name.

“I think I gotta go meet him,” Barkley added. “I think I gotta spend some time with him. I gotta take a picture with Saquon, for sure.”

And, in Hart's episode of Hot Ones, he truly showed the world how much he loved the Eagles, both as an NFL team and as a territorial bird.

“That was me, basically showing love to Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley by telling them that I love the Eagles that much, that I'm willing to live with them,” Hart said.

Although his first attempt at buying luck with an eagle before a Super Bowl didn't work, it was more successful when Kevin Hart bought the second one, naming it Saquon Barkley. And with knowledge of Hart's aerial pets, Barkley is eager to get the chance to meet himself in feather form.