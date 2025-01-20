The Philadelphia Eagles turned to a far different snow plow option on Sunday: Saquon Barkley. The running back became his own blizzard against the Los Angeles Rams. He even confidently called his longest touchdown of the afternoon.

Barkley broke loose on this 78-yard scamper. The massive run put his team ahead 28-15 late.

Expand Tweet

Barkley and the Eagles managed to hold off a late Rams rally to win 28-22. The running back, though, admitted he asked for Philadelphia to give him the play call before erupting for that long scoring dash, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP radio.

“It was a play that I asked for,” Barkley revealed. “Just being out there and getting a see and feel for what they were doing. It's a beautiful thing when stuff like that happens and it works out.”

Expand Tweet

Barkley previously shredded the Rams with 255 yards in the Eagles' 37-20 rout on Nov. 24. Did he surpass the 200-yard mark again?

Eagles' Saquon Barkley dominated the Rams once again

Barkley put the Rams defense on ice again. This time he accumulated 205 rushing yards on a snowy field.

He averaged 7.9 yards per carry against a Rams defense that ignited their pass rush in the playoffs. And that 78-yarder wasn't his only touchdown.

Philadelphia turned to him early in the attempt to pound the Rams with its ground game. He burst through the Rams for a 62-yard run during the first quarter — placing Philly back up 13-7. That touchdown even came before the snow fell and the field changed color.

Expand Tweet

Barkley hit the history books as well in the divisional round victory. He's now scored five different runs of more than 60 yards in a single season, becoming the first RB to hit that feat.

The free agent addition started his playoff run delivering a 119-yard day against the Green Bay Packers. The former New York Giants star raised his game another notch against L.A. Now, he's awarded Philadelphia one more home playoff game. Only this time it's the NFC championship game.