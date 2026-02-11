The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of hard work to do this offseason. Philadelphia exited the playoffs during the Wild Card round in 2025 after being stunned by San Francisco. Now Eagles GM Howie Roseman can get to work upgrading the roster once again.

ESPN's Field Yates released a new mock draft on Wednesday. Yates paired Philly with Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor, who could be the heir to Lane Johnson's starting job.

“The Eagles have work to do along the offensive line this offseason, especially with the injury issues that 35-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson had in 2025. Iheanachor had a great week at the Senior Bowl that fortified his status as one of the highest-upside players in this class. He has terrific size at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, plus his nifty footwork allows him to hold up in pass protection.”

Yates noted that Iheanachor is relatively new to football and could still use some time to improve his technique. In that way, he would be a similar project to Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Philadelphia has made it work with a developmental tackle before. That should give fans confidence that they can do it again.

“Iheanachor will need time to develop, as he did not play high school football and must refine his technique,” Yates added. “(He took nine penalties in 2025, too.) Philly would be an ideal landing spot since he can sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer for at least a year.”

However, Yates' logic seems to hinge on Johnson staying in Philadelphia for at least one more season. That is suddenly no sure sure.

Eagles insider Jeff McLane recently said that Johnson, as well as left guard Landon Dickerson, could retire this offseason. McLane cited the departure of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as one reason why Johnson might hang up his cleats.

Stoutland certainly had a big role in Mailata's development as an international pathway player. If the Eagles lose Johnson in addition to Stoutland, then the idea of drafting Iheanachor suddenly takes on a different light.

Ultimately, the Eagles would still be wise to seek out a replacement for Johnson this offseason.

But it is fair to question whether Iheanachor is the right player for the job.