The Philadelphia Eagles continued their proactive approach to roster management Tuesday as they gear up for a Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. Sitting at 4-0, the Eagles announced several Week 5 roster moves designed to stabilize special teams and address defensive depth.

The Eagles took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal a slate of transactions ahead of Sunday’s game.

“We’ve signed LS Cal Adomitis to the active roster, placed LS Charley Hughlett and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve, and released LB Lance Dixon from the practice squad.”

This flurry of moves underscores how general manager Howie Roseman is shoring up key areas. Adding Cal Adomitis brings immediate stability to a special teams unit that lost veteran Charley Hughlett to injured reserve. Adomitis, 27, played three seasons with Cincinnati and is known for reliability, giving kicker Jake Elliott and punter Braden Mann a steady snapper.

The decision to place Ogbo Okoronkwo on the IR highlights the team’s ongoing challenge with depth at edge rusher. Okoronkwo, who signed in July and made his debut in Week 4, joins Nolan Smith on the sideline, pushing more snaps to Jalyx Hunt, Za’Darius Smith, Joshua Uche, and potentially Azeez Ojulari. They'll face Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 4 win over the Cincinnati Bengals—though that came with Joe Burrow sidelined. Consistent pressure will be critical.

The Eagles also released linebacker Lance Dixon from the practice squad, creating flexibility for future signings. Meanwhile, fans on social media speculated about adding a proven edge rusher, highlighting the buzz these roster moves have generated.

With that in mind, the offense continues to show balance under Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, while the defense has remained opportunistic through four weeks. As a result, the Eagles enter Week 5 as one of the league’s few remaining unbeaten teams, alongside the Buffalo Bills.