In his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley has already broken an assortment of NFL records. While he came a few yards shy of Eric Dickerson's regular-season rushing record, he now has a chance to break Terrell Davis' 26-year-long all-time feat at Super Bowl LIX.

Barkley, who has 2,447 total rushing yards on the year, including the playoffs, needs just 30 more in the Super Bowl to surpass Davis' record, Adam Schefter pointed out. Davis set the record with 2,476 rushing yards as a member of the Denver Broncos in 1998.

With a 167-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to record 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. That tally put him just 100 yards behind Dickerson's single-season record, but Barkley sat out of the Eagles' Week 18 matchup with the New York Giants along with the rest of the starters.

Including the postseason, Barkley averages 128.7 rushing yards per game. After posting elite numbers in the regular season, he elevated his game to an entirely different level in the playoffs. Barkley topped 100 yards in each of the Eagles' three playoff games, including a 205-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

Barkley's near-historic 2024 season earned him the AP Offensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6. He slightly edged out Derrick Henry, whose numbers went toe-to-toe with Barkley's all year, for the award.

Saquon Barkley reaching new heights with Eagles

Since Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason, his numbers would indicate a transformation to an entirely different player. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year more than doubled his rushing yard total from 2023 while posting his most efficient season to date.

After six years with the New York Giants, Barkley achieved his first NFC East title with the Eagles in 2024. He will now participate in his first Super Bowl on Feb. 9 when Philadelphia faces the two-time defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with Patrick Mahomes claiming each of the past two Super Bowl MVP awards, all eyes will be on Barkley in the game. The Chiefs' defense presents arguably the stiffest test of his record-breaking 2024 season, ranking in the top 10 in rushing yards allowed, stuff rate, explosive runs allowed and yards per carry.

Regardless, Barkley remains one of the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl LIX MVP award. If he does so, he will become the first running back to claim the award since Davis won it in 1998.