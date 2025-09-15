The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Sunday. The Eagles saw Jalen Carter return to the lineup after being ejected in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. And his presence on the defensive line helped Philadelphia take down the Chiefs in a rematch from this past Super Bowl.

Carter racked up two tackles and a tackle for loss in the win over Kansas City. After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Carter playing this week. He was ejected for spitting at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott six seconds into Week 1. Sirianni explained why he allowed Carter to play against Kansas City.

“No matter how much money someone makes, or how much fame someone has, we all need to know that they are loved an appreciated. That doesn't mean that you don't have discipline or anything like that. Like I said, everything is kind of in house right there. There's not a handbook on any of those things,” the Eagles head coach said, via beat reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Eagles begin Super Bowl defense with 2-0 start

Article Continues Below

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl back in February. This was undoubtedly on the mind of Patrick Mahomes and his teammates. And they looked to gain a bit of redemption in tandem with their first win of the season.

Neither team had a fantastic offensive game. In fact, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for just 101 yards on 15 completions. However, the Eagles were able to pull away a bit in the fourth quarter, owning a 20-10 lead with less than eight minutes to go. The Chiefs did make things interesting with a Tyquan Thornton touchdown at the 3:00 mark in the fourth, but could not overcome the Chiefs.

The Eagles are off to a good start as they seek to defend their Super Bowl championship. They continue their defense in Week 3 when they head back home to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on September 21.