With the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the regular season, an interesting report has come out regarding star wide receiver A.J. Brown. While some, such as former player James Jones, said that Brown's days with the Eagles are numbered, there appeared to be trade interest in the past.

Brown had a quiet opener in Philadelphia's 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys as he caught only one pass for eight yards, which was a concerning sight for many fans. NFL insider Dianna Russini's latest reporting states that Brown had “received interest” in the offseason, but general manager Howie Roseman told the teams at the time, “no dice.”

“While we’re talking about big-time receivers, teams could sniff around before the trade deadline in early November, Philly’s A.J. Brown, who had a quiet Week 1, drew some interest months ago,” Russini wrote for The Athletic. “But teams poking around during the offseason were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice.”

“We’ll see if anything changes in the coming weeks as we again monitor Brown’s connection with Jalen Hurts,” Russini continued.

A.J. Brown received interest from multiple trade suitors this offseason, sources say. But teams poking around were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice. More: https://t.co/EC9Lk6wp4T pic.twitter.com/EtMPmbt6EO — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 13, 2025

As Russini suggests, the trade deadline could be something to monitor regarding a potential deal involving Brown.

Article Continues Below

James Jones predicts A.J. Brown won't be on the Eagles that much longer

As the Eagles' wide receiver shut down injury talk after Week 1, the reasons for not receiving the ball that much in Week 1 can be attributed to the game plan. Despite recording over 1,000 receiving yards in the past three seasons with Philadelphia, James Jones would bring up the point that the team doesn't need a player like Brown, which is why he predicts a trade.

“You will not see A.J. Brown in an Eagles uniform for too much longer,” Jones said on the Speakeasy podcast. “A.J. Brown will end up getting traded, and the main reason Brown is going to end up being traded is because the style of football Jalen Hurts wants to play does not need a big-time, bona fide number one wide receiver.”

At any rate, Brown looks to help Philadelphia now and bounce back after a frustrating Week 1 performance as the team takes on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday.