The next few days will be critical for the Philadelphia Eagles as they look to address their two-game skid. They were embarrassed by the New York Giants, 34-17, at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, with their offense getting obliterated in the second half.

The Eagles couldn't get anything going after the halftime break, ending the game with zero points in the final 30 minutes.

It mirrored their struggles in their loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5, wherein they also failed to score in the fourth period, allowing the Broncos to complete an improbable comeback from a 17-point deficit.

Before facing the Giants, AJ Brown reportedly had a secret meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to address their woes on offense. Brown, however, evaded the question when he was asked to confirm the supposed meeting.

“I don't know what you guys are talking about,” said the 28-year-old wide receiver in a video posted by Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Eliot Shorr-Parks noted that it seemed Brown didn’t want to discuss it.

AJ Brown smiled and pretended not to know about the meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon (Seems he didn’t want to talk about it) pic.twitter.com/S2P99X0Xmf — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 10, 2025

Brown had six receptions for 80 yards versus the Giants. Against the Broncos, he only had five receptions for 43 yards. He only has one touchdown this season.

The Eagles are in the bottom half of the league with only 274.5 total yards per game, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hurts also tried to downplay the rumored tension within the squad, claiming that they're still on the same page in trying to defend their title.

He threw for 283 yards and one touchdown and rushed for a score versus the Giants. Barkley, meanwhile, had 12 carries for 58 yards.