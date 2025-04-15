The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Unfortunately, the Eagles have not been able to retain several important players, including edge rusher Josh Sweat, after winning the Super Bowl. One Eagles writer believes that Philadelphia could get back to the Super Bowl next season if they make an aggressive trade during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports wrote on article on Tuesday exploring potential trades involving the Eagles' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of Kerr's spicier trades involves Philadelphia trading their first-round pick to Cincinnati for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

“Hendrickson is the edge rusher the Eagles need to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025, especially considering what Philadelphia currently has at the position,” Kerr argued. “Nolan Smith is the only proven edge rusher in the group, as the Eagles are banking on Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Bryce Huff to significantly contribute to getting to the quarterback next season. Even if Hunt takes the next step, the Eagles still don't have a lot of depth at the position.”

A first-round pick for Hendrickson may seem rich, but that may be what it costs to acquire him.

In fact, ESPN's Ben Baby wrote on Thursday that Cincinnati could want a first-round pick for Hendrickson, though he described it as a “steep ask.”

Kerr acknowledged that the asking price could be high for Hendrickson, but “the hefty price may be worth the reward.”

Should the Eagles trade for Trey Hendrickson during the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is a fascinating trade to consider for the Eagles.

There's plenty to like about Trey Hendrickson as a player. Hendrickson is coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, which is almost unheard of in the modern NFL. Kerr noted in his article that Hendrickson is the first player to accomplish this since J.J. Watt in 2014-15.

However, the true question here is whether Philadelphia can afford to make such an aggressive trade this offseason.

If the Eagles traded for Hendrickson, they would also have to sign him to a hefty contract extension. Spotrac gives Hendrickson a market value of $31.5 million per season on a new deal. He could end up demanding even more from the Eagles.

Philadelphia's salary cap situation is relatively healthy, but perhaps not healthy enough to add Hendrickson.

The Eagles enter the 2025 NFL Draft with roughly $22.5 million in cap space. Philadelphia would have to find a way to pay Hendrickson, sign their rookie draft class, and leave some money in reserve for any in-season moves. That feels unrealistic, even if they restructure a few contracts.

It is fun to dream about Hendrickson to the Eagles, but it is unlikely to happen in real life.