Now officially hired as head coach, Jesse Minter is looking to bring his brand of defense to the Baltimore Ravens. However, he isn't planning on doing it on his own.

Minter and the Ravens are looking to finalize a defensive assistant deal with current Navy defensive coordinator PJ Volkner, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Minter and Volkner have ties going back to their playing days.

“The Ravens are working to finalize a deal with Navy defensive coordinator P.J. Volker to join Jesse Minter’s staff as a defensive assistant, per sources,” Zrebiec wrote. “Minter and Volker coached together at Georgia St and Indiana St and played college ball together. They are extremely close.”

Volkner has been Navy's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He spent seven seasons overall with the program. While in the college ranks, Volker's journey has taken him all over the map from Kennesaw State to Indiana State.

Now, the defensive specialist seems prepared to make the jump to the NFL. It's not yet know specifically what his role will be, but Volkner has worked with linebackers throughout his tenure. It wouldn't be shocking for him to play a key role in that unit's development.

Overall though, Volker will now operate as Minter's right-hand man. With a bond as strong as theirs, it's clear Minter wanted Volker's defensive mindset in the meeting rooms. The pairing will have big shoes to fill as they replace John Harbaugh. But Minter and company are ready for any challenge that comes their way.