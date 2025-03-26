The Philadelphia Eagles are still looking for ways to improve their roster despite recently completing one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent NFL history. The run culminated with a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that was dominated by the Eagles' vaunted defensive attack.

The Eagles have spent the last several drafts building up their defense into the best unit in the league, and it appears that they could be looking to once again turn to the draft as a means of acquiring resources this offseason.

“I think the Eagles are more likely to trade up or draft a player at No. 32 than they are to trade out,” reported Eliott Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com on X, formerly Twitter.

The reasons Shorr-Parks gave for this were that “the 5th year option is a real benefit to a team that is filled with expensive contracts” and that “they have enough draft picks.”

Recent stars drafted by the Eagles include defensive lineman Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith, both of whom were taken in recent seasons out of the University of Georgia.

By getting so much production out of young players on their rookie contracts, the Eagles have been able to spend the majority of their payroll elsewhere, including on free agents like Saquon Barkley, who had one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history this past year.

If the Eagles could find a way to add another young prospect ready to contribute right away this spring, it could allow them to further cement their status as a potential dynasty or, at the very least, a force in the league for years to come.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Eagles will have the final pick of the first round.