It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach is playing things close to the vest. But the team is still hopeful of running it back in 2025. Also, Saquon Barkley revealed Nick Sirianni’s Super Bowl-winning message before Week 1.

Barkley said the message pointed out something very important, according to a post on X by Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Saquon said earlier this offseason Sirianni had a message for the whole team: “If you think you are why we won the Super Bowl you are exactly right. If you think you are the only reason we won it, you are exactly wrong” Saquon said team is buying into Sirianni’s message:”

It looks like the Eagles are hitting 2025 with the right mindset.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ready for team’s new challenge

Barkley appears primed for another standout season. He is coming off a historic season where he totaled 2,283 yards with 15 touchdowns. Barkley led the NFL in rushing attempts (345) and rushing yards (2,005) even though he didn't play in Week 18.

Barkley had a career-high 42% success rate as a runner, according to sharpfootballanalysis.com. A total of 13.4% of his runs went for 10 or more yards, his highest career rate. Also, Barkley averaged 2.64 yards before contact per run, which was also a career high. Furthermore, 23.8% of his runs resulted in a first down or touchdown, which was another best.

Also, Barkley said he got a surprise phone call recently, according to Sports Illustrated. Barkley said he reached out to former Cowboys’ star Emmitt Smith.

“He’s super smart,” said Barkley following Monday’s practice. “I felt it was important for me to reach out to him, and thankful for that. I still pinch myself with moments like that.”

Barkley said he shared the news of the phone call with his dad.

“I said you won’t believe who I was on the phone with,” said Barkley. “My life doesn’t feel real when those moments happen. There were a lot of key moments I took away from him. It’s important to take care of my body. He did it for a very long time, rushed for a lot of yards — 18,000 something. It’ll be in my best interest to take his advice.”

Overall, Barkley said he is itching to get back into a game.

“The last time I played was February 9, so I’m super excited to get back on the football field,” he said.