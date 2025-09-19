The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 3 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams with a golden opportunity to exploit a fundamental weakness that could determine the outcome of this highly anticipated rematch. While both teams sit at 2-0 and boast impressive defensive units, the Rams carry a glaring vulnerability that Philadelphia's ground game is perfectly positioned to devastate: their historically poor tackling and run defense fundamentals.

The Rams' tackling crisis represents their most exploitable weakness heading into Lincoln Financial Field. Despite defensive coordinator Chris Shula's efforts to improve the unit, Los Angeles continues to struggle with missed tackles at an alarming rate. The statistics paint a damning picture – the Rams have missed a league-high 44 tackles through just two games this season according to Pro Football Reference. This epidemic of poor tackling fundamentals extends beyond individual lapses, representing a systemic issue that Philadelphia's explosive rushing attack can exploit ruthlessly.

Missed Tackles: The Numbers Don't Lie

The Rams' tackling woes run deeper than surface-level statistics suggest. Rookie outside linebacker Jared Verse alone leads the team with six missed tackles through two games, while starting inside linebackers Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom have combined for nine misses. The back seven collectively have whiffed on 25 tackle attempts, a number that would rank ninth-worst across the league by itself.

This epidemic becomes even more concerning when examining the team's overall defensive rankings. The Rams currently rank 17th in rush defense, allowing 111.5 yards per game on the ground, but more tellingly, they've surrendered a concerning 4.3 yards per carry. While they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season, that statistic masks the underlying fundamentals that create explosive play opportunities for dynamic runners like Saquon Barkley.

Head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Shula have both publicly acknowledged communication breakdowns as a primary factor in their defensive struggles. “We've stressed, the biggest thing is overcommunicate,” Shula stated, revealing the unit's inability to function cohesively. When players aren't on the same page pre-snap, missed tackle opportunities multiply exponentially during live action.

Philadelphia's Ground Game Advantage

The Eagles possess the perfect weapon to exploit these tackling deficiencies in Saquon Barkley, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year coming off a historic 2,005-yard rushing season. Barkley's combination of power between the tackles and breakaway speed on the perimeter creates nightmare scenarios for defenders who struggle with fundamental tackling technique. His ability to make the first defender miss consistently puts tremendous pressure on second-level defenders to clean up plays – exactly the area where the Rams are most vulnerable.

The Eagles' rushing attack ranks seventh in the NFL with 140.0 yards per game, but more importantly, they've established a ground-first mentality that controls game tempo. Philadelphia has run the ball on 60% of their offensive snaps to start the season, a strategic approach that maximizes time of possession while keeping opposing offenses off the field. This ball-control strategy becomes even more effective against a Rams defense that has shown communication lapses and missed tackle issues throughout extended drives.

Supporting Barkley is an offensive line anchored by Jordan Mailata, who currently owns the NFL's highest run-blocking grade at 95.3 according to Pro Football Focus. Mailata's dominance creates consistent running lanes that allow Barkley to build momentum before contact, making him even more difficult to bring down for defenders already struggling with tackling fundamentals. The combination of elite blocking and a dynamic runner creates the perfect storm for explosive plays against Los Angeles' compromised front seven.

Historical Context and Momentum

The Eagles' recent dominance over the Rams provides additional confidence heading into this matchup. Philadelphia has not lost to Los Angeles since 2020, maintaining a perfect 3-0 record against the Rams during Nick Sirianni's tenure as head coach. Most notably, Barkley torched the Rams defense for 255 yards rushing in their November 2024 encounter, setting an Eagles franchise record while demonstrating exactly how vulnerable Los Angeles remains to elite ground attacks.

Even more concerning for the Rams is their defensive performance in last season's playoff rematch, where they surrendered 285 rushing yards to Philadelphia despite knowing the Eagles' ground-heavy approach. This historical pattern suggests fundamental defensive issues that persist regardless of game-planning or preparation time.

The psychological impact cannot be understated either. The Rams defense has struggled with consistency throughout their recent meetings with Philadelphia, often breaking down in crucial moments when proper tackling technique becomes paramount. These mental lapses compound the physical deficiencies, creating opportunities for explosive plays that can swing momentum decisively.

Philadelphia's coaching staff understands the formula for success against Los Angeles. By establishing early rushing success, the Eagles can force the Rams into predictable defensive alignments that create even more favorable matchups. When defenders begin cheating up to stop the run, it opens play-action opportunities for Jalen Hurts and the passing game to complement the ground attack.

The key lies in patience and persistence. While the Rams may initially contain some running plays through aggressive pursuit angles, their tackling deficiencies will eventually surface as Barkley and the Eagles continue to pound the rock. Each missed tackle opportunity puts additional stress on the secondary defenders, creating a cascading effect that leads to bigger gains and potential touchdowns.

Moreover, the Eagles' ability to control clock through sustained ground drives limits the Rams' offensive possessions. With Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua representing formidable weapons when given opportunities, keeping Los Angeles' offense off the field becomes a crucial strategic advantage.

The Eagles must commit to their ground-first identity and attack the Rams' tackling deficiencies relentlessly. This isn't merely a game plan suggestion – it's the clearest path to victory against a Los Angeles team that continues to struggle with the most fundamental aspect of defensive football. Philadelphia's combination of elite offensive line play, dynamic rushing talent, and historical success against the Rams creates the perfect opportunity to exploit this fatal flaw and secure a statement victory in Week 3.