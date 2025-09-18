The Philadelphia Eagles look incredibly smart for signing Saquon Barkley in 2024. Barkley helped the Eagles destroy the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 and bring Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy. Everyone around the Eagles, including QB Jalen Hurts, understood that adding Barkley changed the team.

During a recent interview, Barkley shared what Hurts told him immediately after winning Super Bowl 59.

“…You don’t understand the difference you made,” Hurts told Barkley. “…You’re like that last piece.”

In retrospect, it is hard to argue with Hurt here. Barkley had an incredible season in Philadelphia, rushing for over 2,000 yards. He added one more unstoppable element to an already great team.

Ultimately, it helped them wax the Chiefs and get another Lombardi Trophy.

“You want to have those statistics, you want to have those numbers, that’s the human in you,” Barkley said. “But at the end of the day, I had two seasons where I had 2,000 (scrimmage) yards and 15 touchdowns. One was my rookie year, and one was here, and it looked really different. And I’d take last year over my rookie year every single time. It’s all about winning. The numbers don’t really matter when you really think about it.”

Philadelphia is still a contender in the NFC in 2025. Hopefully the Eagles can do a lot more winning with Barkley still in his prime.

Eagles look to keep rolling in grudge match against Rams in Week 3

The Eagles have a chance to advance to 3-0 on Sunday against the Rams.

Philadelphia will host Los Angeles in a rematch of their divisional round playoff matchup from last season.

Unlike last season, the Eagles are catching the Rams early in the regular season. Many of the matchups are still the same, but the Rams are at full strength with very few injuries.

Stafford has been playing some great football in his age 37 season. He's averaging a 71.0% completion percentage and just over 250 passing yards per game.

The Eagles will need to lean on their defense if they want to beat the Rams. Stafford, Nacua, and newcomer Davante Adams make the passing game a big challenge. And there's always Kyren Williams to worry about.

This should be one of the most exciting matchups on the Week 3 early slate.

Rams vs. Eagles kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.