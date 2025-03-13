The Philadelphia Eagles have new roster holes to fill during NFL free agency week. But the Super Bowl champs lost Milton Williams to a blockbuster $104 million deal with the New England Patriots.

The valuable interior defensive lineman Williams agreed to his monster deal Monday. Williams even spurned the Carolina Panthers for the Patriots. Williams leaves Philly bringing back the city's second Vince Lombardi Trophy. But he spent Wednesday sharing his goodbye to the City of Brotherly Love, captured by NBC Philadelphia sports anchor John Clark.

“I gave it all I had for you, and I'm so thankful we brought the Lombardi home to Philly. My work here is done and I must move on,” Williams posted on his social media accounts. “But you will always remain near and dear in my heart!”

He also shouted out his teammates, calling them “brothers for life” and “always champions.” Williams included owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman in his thank you post.

Ex-Eagles DL Milton Williams responds to harsh Patriots grade

Williams wasn't just active online in waving goodbye to Philly. He also responded to a negative post made about him.

The Pats earned a strong “F” grade for signing Williams to his massive contract. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame handed out the flunking grade. Verderame then wrote this critique of Williams' Eagles run.

“In 2024, Williams totaled five sacks after having just 6.5 sacks total in his previous three seasons. While Williams has long been a solid player, the Patriots are paying him more annual money than anybody in NFL history at the position, save Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins,” Verderame wrote.

However, Williams made note of the post through his Instagram stories — which Patriots AtoZ Sports reporter Sophie Weller screenshot.

Milton Williams had something to say after Sports Illustrated graded the Patriots signing of him as an F “📝🤣” (IG: mjw_97) pic.twitter.com/0198uA1bwI — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams will become more motivated than ever with his new contract and the “F” he received. He brings a career-best five sacks from '24 with him to Foxborough. He also has delivered 25 tackles for a loss.